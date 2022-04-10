Vijayendra Kumeria starts a streaming platform, Flock Entertainment

After a production house, Vijayendra Kumeria has now unveiled his streaming platform. “The future is digital streaming and video on demand. Keeping that in mind, V Krishnamurthy and I wanted to start a homegrown OTT platform, which offers both international as well as Indian content. We at Flock Entertainment want to give the Indian viewers a variety of handpicked, meaningful and quality series and films,” says the actor, known for Shastri Sisters, Udaan, Naagin 4 and many other TV shows.

Vijayendra adds, “We have a big collection of movies and series in languages like Hindi, English, Finnish, French, Spanish, Korean, Urdu and Punjabi. We also have movies from the African region, Iran and Turkey. One of the reasons for launching our app is to give the new generation a platform to showcase their capabilities and give wings to their dreams. It is very difficult for able makers to get their work featured on OTT platforms in spite of their ability.”