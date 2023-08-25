Vikas Neb feels the title of his show Jahaan Chaand Rehta is distinctive

Vikas Neb, who is a part of the show Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai, says that the show’s title is distinctive.

“Now ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 landed successfully on the moon, it’s an opportune moment to release the show as well. I was indeed fascinated. I hold a special fondness for the song Chanda mama se pyaara mere mama,” he says.

Talking about his role, he says, “I play Gurucharan, the protagonist’s father. A deeply caring and protective individual when it comes to his son, he staunchly upholds his principles. I find a strong connection with this character, particularly because my own son shares similar traits with the hero, Aman, in the show. They are also of the same age.”

The show is scheduled to air on DD National, which makes it even more special, says the actor.

