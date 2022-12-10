 Vikkas Manaktala thinks Tina is 'fake', Sumbul 'boring' and Shalin 'ghulam', video inside : The Tribune India

Vikkas Manaktala thinks Tina is 'fake', Sumbul 'boring' and Shalin 'ghulam', video inside

Bigg Boss 16 wildcard entry gives names to contestants

Vikkas Manaktala on the Bigg Boss 16 show. Instagram/colorstv



Mumbai, December 10

In the latest episode of "Bigg Boss 16", superstar Salman Khan introduced a news wildcard Vikkas Manaktala, who was given a task to give names of fake, "dhokebaaz", "bhondu" and "boring" contestants in the show.

During the task, Vikkas gave the tag "fake" to Tina Datta. He further called Archana Gautam "dhokebaaz". He also gave the tag of "bhondu" to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. Vikkas also called Sumbul a "boring" contestant.

Watch the clip:

In the episode, Salman also spoke to Tina about breaking the rule in the house about taking names of people from the outer world.

He schooled her for constantly mentioning her close friends who are not a part of "Bigg Boss 16". The superstar mentioned how Tina used her best friend's name to threaten Archana Gautam on the reality show.

Tina broke into tears and apologised to the actor. She further mentioned that she was feeling lonely in the house. However, Salman explained to her that this game needs to be played alone.

IANS

