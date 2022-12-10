Vikkas Manaktala thinks Tina is 'fake', Sumbul 'boring' and Shalin 'ghulam', video inside

Mumbai, December 10
In the latest episode of "Bigg Boss 16", superstar Salman Khan introduced a news wildcard Vikkas Manaktala, who was given a task to give names of fake, "dhokebaaz", "bhondu" and "boring" contestants in the show.
During the task, Vikkas gave the tag "fake" to Tina Datta. He further called Archana Gautam "dhokebaaz". He also gave the tag of "bhondu" to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. Vikkas also called Sumbul a "boring" contestant.
Watch the clip:
View this post on Instagram
In the episode, Salman also spoke to Tina about breaking the rule in the house about taking names of people from the outer world.
He schooled her for constantly mentioning her close friends who are not a part of "Bigg Boss 16". The superstar mentioned how Tina used her best friend's name to threaten Archana Gautam on the reality show.
Tina broke into tears and apologised to the actor. She further mentioned that she was feeling lonely in the house. However, Salman explained to her that this game needs to be played alone.
IANS
#Bigg Boss 16 #Shalin Bhanot #Sumbul Touqeer #Tina Datta #Vikkas Manaktala
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sukhwinder Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Congress high command to make announcement soon
Mukesh Agnihotri likely to be Himachal deputy CM: Sources; O...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years
Brar does not appear before the disciplinary panel for heari...
PT Usha becomes first woman IOA president
The elections were held under the supervision of Supreme Cou...