Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt is getting married soon, these engagement pics are proof

ANI
Mumbai, December 5
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt is getting married soon.
On Monday, Vikram took to Instagram and shared that his daughter Krishna got engaged to her beau Vedant Sarda recently.
"Engaged to get married!! And then I gave her away - in the words from the #fiddlerontheroof "Is this the little girl I carried ...Is this the little boy at play? I don't remember growing older..When did they? When did she get to be a beauty..When did he grow to be so tall? Wasn't it yesterday when they were small? Sunrise, sunset..Sunrise, sunset...Swiftly flow the days..Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers..Blossoming even as we gaze..Sunrise, sunset..Sunrise, sunset Swiftly fly the years One season following another Laiden with happiness and tears," Vikram Bhatt posted.
Alongside the note, Vikram dropped a few pictures from the engagement ceremony.
Here's the post:
Krishna, too, dropped pictures from her ceremony. The pictures showed the couple smiling and giving different poses for the camera. For the event, Krishna wore yellow and white ethnic wear and jewellery while Vedant opted for a white outfit.
"A monsoon romance that culminated in a winter engagement. Cannot wait to see an eternity of summer," she wrote.
Check out the photos:
Congratulations wishes have been pouring in for the Krishna and her fiance ever since they shared the good news.
"Amaaazing !!! Lots of love & God bless," actor Rahul Dev commented.
"Wow congratulations," actor Simple Kaul commented.
Vikram's daughter Krishna is also a filmmaker. He is the daughter of Vikram and his ex-wife, Aditi Bhatt. Vikram and Aditi divorced in 1998.
