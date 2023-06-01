Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt makes directorial debut with a horror film

Mumbai, June 1
Krishna Bhatt, the daughter of director-producer Vikram Bhatt, is set to make her debut with the upcoming horror film '1920 - Horrors of the Heart'. The released-recently teaser of the film shows the haunting imagery of landscape laced with eerie elements peppered with a lullaby.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
The film is the 4th film from the '1920' franchise, and stars Avika Gor, who is known for her work in television shows like 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Sasural Simar Ka'.
The earlier film from the franchise '1920 London', which released in 2016, starred Sharman Joshi, Meera Chopra, and Vishal Karwal in lead roles.
It also inspired a spin-off '1921' which starred Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra.
'1920 - Horrors of the Heart' has been presented by Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit, and is a Vikram Bhatt Production in association with Raj Kishor Khaware. The film is set to debut in theatres on June 23.
