Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte are ready to unfold murder mysteries of young girls in 'Forensic'; watch trailer

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 9

After announcing that Forensic will release straight on ZEE5, the makers have now released the trailer of the psychological thriller, which is sure to shock you. Starring Vikrant Massey as Johnny Khanna, a forensic officer, and Radhika Apte as Megha Sharma, a police officer, 'Forensic' is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name.

Young girls are being murdered on their birthdays in shocking ways.As new evidence comes forward with the help of advanced forensic technologies, the suspect keeps changing and the mystery keeps rising. Johnny and Megha make headways but at the cost of their personal and professional lives, which turn upside down.

As the two take it upon them to crack open the case, the trailer gives a glimpse into the edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Watch the trailer:

Sharing his experience of playing a forensic expert, Vikrant Massey says, "Forensic experts are so underrated, and I am glad that for the first time in Bollywood, we have a movie with a forensic expert in the lead. Just like a good script is incomplete without a good director, I believe a crime case is incomplete without a good forensic expert and I hope that we are able to do justice to this profession via the movie."

Radhika Apte, who is returning to cinema after a hiatus of a year or more, believes the viewers are in for a surprising shock. She says, “I am returning to the screens after more than a year and I am super-thrilled about it. Even though Forensic is an adaptation of a south film, I can guarantee that the viewers are in for a surprising shock as this is not just another murder mystery. The plot is tight, the suspense is 'killer’, and the shock is inevitable so I'm super pumped for this release and I can't wait to see the audience reaction."

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Mini Films and Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, Forensic also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles and will premiere on ZEE5 on June 24.

#radhika apte #vikrant massey