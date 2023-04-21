Vikrant Massey on hosting Amazon miniTV’s ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’

Amazon miniTV’s recently released series Crimes Aaj Kal explores a new story based on real events in each episode. This crime anthology is directed and written by Subbu Iyer and produced by Vipul Shah.

Talking about Anup Soni, the host of the show, actor Vikrant Massey reveals, “The moment you start hosting something, especially if it is crime-oriented, you start sounding like Anup Ji. I realised that at some point I was actually sounding like him because it naturally came to me. I used to end up finishing my sentence like he does. He is the king of that space.”

He also expressed his desire to host Crimes Aaj Kal Season 2, “I am always open to new ideas. I would love to host Crimes Aaj Kal Season 2. If something interesting comes up, then why not.”