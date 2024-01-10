Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail tops IMDb’s Indian Cinema list with 9.2 rating

IANS

Vikrant Massey-starrer biographical drama 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra has been rated the highest, with a rating of 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb, and secured number one spot on IMDb’s Top 250 Films of Indian Cinema.

In 2023, among all films from around the world that have received at least 20,000 user votes, 12th Fail has been rated the highest.

The list of highest-rated films of 2023 has 12th Fail at the top, followed by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with a rating of 8.6. Other big films of the year follow suit with Oppenheimer (8.4), Godzilla Minus One (8.4), and Kannada film Kaiva (8.2) rounding off the top 5.

Earlier, the movie has also been selected as the closing film for the Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival.

Vidhu will attend the screening of 12th Fail on January 11 in Macau, which is based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel about the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The movie is inspired by real-life stories, delves into the relentless struggles of millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam.

A story of resilience, perseverance, and never giving up, 12th Fail stars Vikrant in the lead role, alongside Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles.