 Vikrant Massey to headline Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' based on real life events of IPS, IRS officers : The Tribune India

Vikrant Massey to headline Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' based on real life events of IPS, IRS officers

The film has been adapted from author Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel of the same name

Vikrant Massey to headline Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' based on real life events of IPS, IRS officers

Vikrant Massey says it's a tribute to all students who dare to dream. Instagram/vikrantmassey



Mumbai, November 24

Filmmaker-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who is known for films such as 'Parinda', '1942: A Love Story', 'Mission Kashmir' and several others, is directing and producing his next film titled '12th Fail'. Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey will be headlining the film.

The film has been adapted from author Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel of the same name, and is inspired by the real life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi.

However, it is not a biography, rather it's a portrait of the power of one - how one man or one woman with integrity can bring about a huge change in an ecosystem. Major portions of the film have been shot in Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, the location that has seen the birth of generations of bureaucrats.

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra says, "If an honest person is in a position of power, the world can truly change. I have seen that with countless IAS and IPS officers I have come across in the process of writing this film. '12th Fail' is a tribute to all of them. If this film can inspire even 10 more officers to strive for honesty, 10 more students to strive for excellence… I will believe I have succeeded."

Lead actor Vikrant says that the film is a tribute to all the students who dare to dream and brave the odds.

He shares, "It's the tragedy of our times that honesty and sincerity are a rarity. This film is a dedication to all the students who dream, to all the honest officers who are the backbone of our country and constitution. Working with VVC is a dream-come-true and a huge challenge since he's such a thorough director."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra has wrapped the first schedule of '12th Fail' in Chambal, Agra, and is currently filming the second schedule in Delhi. The film is scheduled for a 2023 summer release.

IANS

#vikrant massey

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Impact Feature

The 8 Best Coins to Invest in for 2023

2
Himachal

Rs 1-crore fake drugs of top brands seized from Baddi godown, three arrested

3
Punjab

Ludhiana police sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

4
Nation

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

5
Delhi

AIIMS server down after suspected ransomware attack, all services being run manually; probe launched

6
Punjab

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

7
Nation

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

8
Diaspora

Punjabi teen stabbed to death outside school in Canada

9
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

10
Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Top News

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can’t be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can’t be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

Remarks further widen fissures in Rajasthan Congress

Centre places original file of appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel before SC Constitution Bench

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

Attorney general asks the court to look into the issue in en...

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Police sources verify the origin of information

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

The test could not be conducted on Wednesday as the 28-year-...

Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

The ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor is undergoing treatment a...


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor; 2 die

70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Delhi's Jama Masjid bans entry of 'girls', Shahi Imam says doesn't apply to those offering prayers

MCD polls: BJP will scrap factory licences if voted to power, says Delhi unit president

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

HPMC products likely at Delhi metro stations shortly

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar Development Authority starts e-auction for prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala

Nurmahal civic body president defeats no-confidence vote

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for brandishing guns

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, student cracks AFCAT in 1st attempt

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

240 Patiala jail inmates found infected with hepatitis C, tally may go up

International conference on 300th birth anniv of Waris Shah concludes at Punjabi University

Phones, tobacco found on Patiala jail premises

Public grievances addressed as part of Jan Suvidha camp in Patiala