Vikrant Massey gave his all to action-oriented role in Love Hostel

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 10

In 'Love Hostel', actor Vikrant Massey was seen in a whole new rugged look. It was an intense role and he has managed to give a great performance. His fans are all praise for his portryal of Ashu as he stepped into the action thriller space, away from his more common, romantic boy roles.

Talking about taking on such a different role, Vikrant shares, "With 'Love Hostel', I had that opportunity to go out there and do something that I really like. I've done 'Mirzapur', I've done 'Criminal Justice', I've done a few action parts but never like so out and out, that’s what was really exciting for me with Love Hostel."

Set against the backdrop of rustic North India, 'Love Hostel' traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The film saw Vikrant being victim of a chase, shooting with guns and his clothes splattered with blood, a lot went into the performance. As he explains, "It made me put myself out there in a space that I was always fond of but hadn't completely explored before. So, I gave it my best and trained really hard for my action sequences and I am really glad people have liked it too."

The actor has also shared a glimpse of his transformation for the film, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

With 'Love Hostel' released, Vikrant next has 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan and 'Forensic' with Radhika Apte in the pipeline.

#vikrant massey