 Villain characters make the narrative interesting, says veteran actor Prem Chopra : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Villain characters make the narrative interesting, says veteran actor Prem Chopra

Villain characters make the narrative interesting, says veteran actor Prem Chopra

The cinema veteran believes the audience has become more appreciative of a good performance, regardless of a positive or a negative role

Villain characters make the narrative interesting, says veteran actor Prem Chopra

Prem Chopra. File photo



PTI

Mumbai, December 10

Villains make the narrative interesting but unlike the black and white portrayal of negative characters in the past, they are given a backstory in cinema today, says veteran actor Prem Chopra.

The 88-year-old actor, who embodied evil men of all shades in the films of the 70s and 80s, is being praised for his guest appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's “Animal”.

Chopra said the negative characters were not justified in movies earlier and gave the example of his 1973 hit “Bobby”. Directed by Raj Kapoor, the film starred Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in the lead.

“In those days, we were stamped as the bad guys... It was in a straight way, whether Prem Chopra, Amrish Puri, Pran sahab or anyone else, it was like, 'Yeh gadbad karne wale hain' (people knew that we were up to some mischief),” the veteran actor told PTI in an interview.

“Like, in ‘Bobby', I just had one dialogue and that became very popular. Raj (Kapoor) didn't have to explain. People knew that he was going to do something,” he said, recalling his most famous dialogue, “Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra”.

But in “Animal”, Chopra said a reason has been given for Ranbir's revenge in the film.

“The narrative was made interesting because of the negative characters (in the past). It is the same even now. They are a very important part of the film. Now-a-days, the difference is every negative character has a reason, how and why he has become a villain.

“In ‘Animal', there's a reason why he (Ranbir) is like this and that's because his father was shot and he had to take revenge,” the actor said.

Directed by Vanga of “Arjun Reddy” fame, “Animal” showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranvijay and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

Chopra, whose career has spanned 60 years that saw him feature in many prominent movies such as “Do Raaste”, “Purab aur Paschim”, “Teesri Manzil”, “Kati Patang”, “Souten” and “Trishul”, plays the role of the elder brother of Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather.

The cinema veteran believes the audience has become more appreciative of a good performance, regardless of a positive or a negative role.

“People have become emancipated, they appreciate it if you give a good reason. Sometime back, people were not able to adjust to the actors who were playing the negative characters.

“When a person (who generally plays a) negative character is playing a positive character, they had doubts. In Hollywood, the actors are accepted in both (kinds of) roles, total negative or total positive, the performance matters. TV and all that (referring to OTT platforms) have made them (the audience) more literate about these things,” he observed.

The actor also praised Ranbir for his performance in the action drama. “Animal” marks the second collaboration between the duo after the 2009 comedy-drama “Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year”.

“Ranbir is a very hardworking actor and performed so well in ‘Rocket Singh'. In this film (‘Animal'), he is tremendous. He has done a great job. It is a very difficult and complicated role.

“It is action-oriented but even then, his character has a great background (story). People seem to love him very much. Not just him, even Bobby Deol is very good in a special appearance. All of them are very impactful.”

In movies, Chopra has worked with four generations of the Kapoor family -- from Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in recent years.

All his co-stars from the Kapoor clan are thorough professionals but his most-favourite was Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April 2020 after a battle with leukemia.

“Some of them gave great performances, like, Prithviraj ji was known as the great actor, then Raj Kapoor was a known superstar and a genius director. Shammi Kapoor had his own style of working. But it was Rishi Kapoor I liked the most.

“He was very involved when he was working. He would fit into any character easily. He was a great asset to any film that he was working on,” he added.

The actor said he has experienced his fair share of highs and lows, but has managed to survive in the film industry.

“I've been in the profession for more than the last 60 years. I'm grateful to God. I've never been unfair with my work. Every film for me was a test. I'm very hardworking, honest, and determined. There have been a lot of embarrassments and controversies but you have to continue doing your work,” he said.

Going forward, Chopra said he is looking forward to doing selective work, something like American icon Marlon Brando's character in the Hollywood classic “Godfather”.

“I'm open to good roles. It has to be very selective,” he added.

 

#Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

2
World

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

3
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

4
Punjab

Four from Mohali AFPI become Army officers, tally 145 in 12 yrs

5
Chandigarh

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

6
Rajasthan

Man who roped in shooters for killing Karni Sena chief Gogamedi held in Jaipur

7
Punjab

30 years on, Punjab cops tell High Court wrong man killed in encounter

8
India

‘Sabhi ko Ram, Ram’: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan’s tweet sparks speculation ahead of BJP MLAs' meeting

9
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

10
Haryana

Haryana beats Punjab in seeking education loans

Don't Miss

View All
Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Top News

Vishnu Deo Sai to be new chief minister of Chhattisgarh

From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister

Sai's election is being seen as BJP's thanksgiving to tribal...

‘Main Nahin, Hum’: INDIA bloc to work on this motto at next strategy meet to take on PM Modi

‘Main Nahin, Hum’: INDIA bloc to work on this motto at next strategy meet to take on PM Modi

The meeting likely to be held around December 18-19 comes in...

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

Mayawati makes the announcement at party meet in Lucknow

Rs 300 crore and counting: Cash haul in Odisha Income Tax raids becomes highest-ever such recovery as searches enter day 5

Rs 300 crore and counting: Cash haul in Odisha Income Tax raids becomes highest-ever such recovery as searches enter day 5

Premises of Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj ...

Vishnu Deo Sai to be next Chhattisgarh CM

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, BJP's tribal face whom Amit Shah promised to make a 'big man'

Sai has headed BJP's Chhattisgarh unit three times, displayi...


Cities

View All

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

‘Drug addict’ woman whose video went viral hospitalised by police

22,250 cases resolved at National Lok Adalat

PHDCCI honours women entrepreneurs who began their journey with PITEX

Health wing seizes banned single-use plastic products

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

3 yrs on, Singha Devi bridge at Nayagaon hanging fire

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Panchkula octogenarian loses Rs 22L to cyber cons

Four from Mohali AFPI become Army officers, tally 145 in 12 yrs

Delhi records minimum temp of 8.3 degrees Celsius, air quality ‘very poor’

Delhi records minimum temp of 8.3 degrees Celsius, air quality ‘very poor’

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Monday on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 in J-K

High Court seeks report on DU Campus Law Centre’s accessibility for disabled

Protesting BJP leaders detained in Capital

Keeping me in custody will serve no purpose, Sanjay Singh tells court

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

American NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in Jalandhar resort

Two smugglers arrested with 50 gram of heroin in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees demand rehabilitation, burn Chief Minister’s effigy during protest in Jalandhar

Protest starts in front of minister’s house

Three Lok Adalats award Rs 33.61 crore compensation

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Commuters stranded for hours on national highway as contractual staff block Ladhowal toll

Missing child reunited with family in 3 hours

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang nabbed

Ludhiana MC begins road repair works in Focal Point

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Pupil’s father held for planting fake bomb

Maharaja Agrasen Chowk opened

5,219 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib district

I-T raids: BJP stages protest, burns effigy of Congress MP