 Vin Diesel surprises four-year-old fan after leukaemia treatment : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Vin Diesel surprises four-year-old fan after leukaemia treatment

Vin Diesel surprises four-year-old fan after leukaemia treatment

Child’s mother posts a photo of her son dressed as Diesel’s film character on Instagram

Vin Diesel surprises four-year-old fan after leukaemia treatment

“Colton was so giddy and couldn’t believe he got to meet his real-life hero,” said Jordan Pursglove. Instagram/@vindiesel



IANS

Los Angeles, June 3

Hollywood star Vin Diesel made a pre-schooler fan’s dreams come true by surprising him after a leukaemia treatment.

The 56-year-old actor appeared at FuelFest in Los Angeles, where he met the four-year-old Colton Pursglove, who is in remission from leukaemia.

“Colton was so giddy and couldn’t believe he got to meet his real-life hero,” said Jordan Pursglove, the child’s mother, in a statement shared with people.com.

Last November, Jordan posted a photo of her son dressed as Diesel’s film character on Instagram.

‘When your four-year-old watches ‘Fast & Furious’ movies on repeat and thinks he looks just like Dom, you gotta dress him up as his favourite movie character!’ she wrote in the caption.

According to the FuelFest website, the event features “top modified, exotic, performance-built, and rare cars from all over the world,” along with live drifting and drag racing shows.

‘Fast & Furious’ is a franchise telling the tale of action films that are largely dealing with street racing, heists, spies, and family.

The first film was released in 2001. However, with the ever-burgeoning fandom, the film has had almost ten parts released. It also had a spin-off film, ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ in 2019.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

2
Patiala

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

3
Punjab

62.8 per cent voter turnout recorded in Punjab

4
India

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

5
Diaspora

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

6
India

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5

7
India

Opposition parties trash exit polls, claim ‘deliberate attempt to justify rigging’

8
World

2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh

9
Punjab

Minister Anmol to wed on June 16

10
Trending

Raveena Tandon was not drunk, her car didn't hit anyone: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha election: Election Commission

India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission

According to CEC, seizures of Rs 10,000 crore, including cas...

EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims on attempts to influence DMs ahead of vote count

EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims on attempts to influence DMs ahead of vote count

The poll body says no DM has reported any such undue influen...

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

He will also have to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for ...

Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high levels as exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha polls

Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high after exit polls predict big BJP win in Lok Sabha election

30-share BSE Sensex jumps 2,777.58 points; NSE Nifty rallies...

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

The deceased, identified as Jagdish Singh, hailed from Bhand...


Cities

View All

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

Dhaliwal visits Lakhowal village youth’s family, spends time in fields, cattle farm

Three-tier security for nine strong rooms in city, rural belt

Open house: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

Fire breaks out at shop, no loss of life reported

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

61.01% turnout in three Mohali constituencies

Showroom gutted in fire at Mohali

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Excise case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of BRS leader Kavitha

Delhi BJP chief, workers detained for protesting CM’s visit to Rajghat

Merit not limited to qualifications, high marks; includes professional conduct, performance and integrity: Supreme Court

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Open House: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

2 arrested for bribing voters

Mystery shrouds youth’s death near Focal Point

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu