Vipin Sharma on sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru

After being praised for his performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Vipin Sharma will now be seen in a negative role in Prime Video’s upcoming comedy drama, Tiku Weds Sheru.

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastava and produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur-starrer is scheduled to release on June 23.

Talking about his camaraderie with Nawazuddin, Vipin says, “I first worked with Nawaz in Kick! Both of us thoroughly enjoyed it. Our tuning is such that we both freely improvise. I remember during one of the scenes, Sajid Nadiadwala sir complimented us by saying, “What you guys are improvising cannot be written.”

Talking about his role in Tiku Weds Sheru, Vipin adds, “I play Shahid bhai, who is the negative lead. He is a fixer between politicians and business sharks. I always try to mould myself into the style of the script. Tiku Weds Sheru is a bittersweet tale with funny nuances; so despite being a negative lead in the film, I kept a tinge of humour in it.”