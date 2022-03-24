Vipul Shah announces The Kerala Story based on human trafficking

Filmmaker Vipul Shah has announced a film called The Kerala Story, which is also based on true events. It narrates the stories of girls who went missing from Kerala and never returned home.
A teaser was dropped recently and it will send shivers down your spine. The film is about human trafficking.
The announcement teaser begins with a clock ticking past midnight. We are then posed with a question, “If your daughter does not return home till mid-night, how would you feel?”
Then it presents a horrifying fact. In the last 12 years, thousands of girls went missing and never came back. We also hear parents crying in anguish over their missing daughters in the background. A clip of former Kerala CM, VS Achuthanandan is also played in the teaser.
The Kerala Story is based on the true stories of 32,000 girls.
