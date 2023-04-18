Vipul Shah on Crimes Aaj Kal

Amazon miniTV recently launched Crimes Aaj Kal, inspired from real life incidents. The series dives deep into the dark new-age world, which is hosted by actor Vikrant Massey. Directed by Subbu Iyer, Crimes Aaj Kal is produced by Vipul D Shah.
Vipul Shah says, “Crimes Aaj Kal is very different from other crime shows, because it targets youth and focuses on their issues. The show addresses the people who get influenced by social media, losing their path in the dark world of crime. The host of the show comes across as a friend. The role of host, which is majorly different from other shows, is what makes Crimes Aaj Kal a unique concept.”
Talking about working with Vikrant Massey, the host, he said, “It is a pleasure working with Vikrant because he is a grounded person and versatile actor. He actually thinks before he speaks every line.”
