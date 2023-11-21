Vir Das gets Emmy Award for Best Comedy

New York, November 21
Comedian Vir Das made history at the International Emmy Awards 2023 after a tie for the International Emmy for Comedy for 'Vir Das: Landing'.
Vir Das shared the award with 'Derry Girls - Season 3' produced by Hat Trick Productions.
Taking to Instagram, the International Emmy Awards shared the news, "We have a Tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to 'Vir Das: Landing' produced by Weirdass Comedy / Rotten Science / Netflix.
Their other post read, "We have a Tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to "Derry Girls - Season 3" produced by Hat Trick Productions."
The award for the Netflix special 'Vir Das: Landing' marks a milestone in the comedian's career.
'Vir Das: Landing' which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix, was competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK.
Vir Das wore a traditional black 'bandhgala' set for the International Emmy Awards ceremony.
A day before the award ceremony, Vir Das posted a video on Instagram in which he said, 'The day he was called a terrorist, he was nominated for the Emmys.'
He wrote, "The universe is a full circle. So just wanted to say thanks and that if anyone out there is ever in the dark, stay till sunlight, and know that love will find you, and the universe will carry you."
Earlier, Vir's third standup special 'Vir Das: For India' received a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for 'Best Comedy'.
The International Emmy Awards ceremony is being held in New York City.
