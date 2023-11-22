Vir Das wins International Emmy Award for best comedy series; Ekta Kapoor bags Directorate Award

Actor-comic Vir Das won the International Emmy Award for his stand-up special Vir Das: Landing in the best comedy series category. The 51st International Emmy Awards Gala was held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on late Monday night. Every year, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences conducts the International Emmys with the aim to honour ‘the world’s best television’.
I am delighted to receive the prestigious Emmys Directorate Award. It brings me immense joy and happiness to be honoured at a global scale such as this. I’ve always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented. — Ekta Kapoor, Director
This award is not just a recognition of my work, but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large. — Vir Das, Actor
Winning note
Best Performance by an Actor
Martin Freeman, The Responder
Best Performance by an Actress
Karla Souza in La Caida (Dive)
Comedy
Vir Das: Landing
Documentary
Mariupol: The People’s Story
Drama Series
The Empress
TV Movie/Mini-Series
France La Caida (Dive)
Telenovela
Yargi (Family Secrets)
This was the second nomination and maiden win in the segment for Das, who shared the trophy with popular British teen sitcom Derry Girls Season 3.
“Winning an Emmy for Vir Das: Landing in the ‘Comedy Category’ is not just a milestone for me, but for Indian comedy as a whole. It’s heartening to see Vir Das: Landing resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Aakash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special,” Das said in a statement. Das is also the first Indian comedian to achieve the feat.
Das, also known for films such as Go Goa Gone and Delhi Belly, won the award for his fourth Netflix special Vir Das: Landing, a show about what it means to be truly global while looking for home. His last stand-up special Vir Das: For India was nominated for an International Emmy in the best comedy category in 2021.
Ekta Kapoor awarded
Renowned producer Ektaa R Kapoor was honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award for significant contribution to the world of arts and entertainment. Kapoor, co-founder of production house Balaji Telefilms, is the first Indian woman filmmaker to be bestowed with the recognition.
“It brings me immense joy and happiness to be honoured at a global scale, such as this. I’ve always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented. I am grateful for the audience’s love that has opened doors for me, allowing me to transition from television to the world of films and OTT,” she said in a statement.
Launched almost 30 years ago, Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms is known for creating long-running popular soap operas such as Hum Paanch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Kapoor, daughter of veteran film star Jeetendra and producer Shobha Kapoor, later set up the banner’s film arm, Balaji Motion Pictures. She has also produced multiple movies, including Shootout at Lokhandwala, Love Sex aur Dhokha, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Dirty Picture, Lootera and Udta Punjab, among others.
“Each story that I told became a bridge to connect with audiences on many levels. The unexpected turns this journey took are a testament to the power of love showered by the people of India and beyond. My heart is filled with gratitude, and a stronger resolve to make a positive impact through my work for audiences,” she added. Before Kapoor, media baron Subhash Chandra was presented with the Directorate Award in 2011.
Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh lose
Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were the other Indian artistes to be nominated. Shah, who was nominated in the Best Actress category for the second season of Netflix show Delhi Crime, lost the title to Mexican star Carla Souza of La Caida (Dive) fame.
The first season of Delhi Crime had won the International Emmy for the best drama series in 2020, the first award for India at the awards.
Rocket Boys star Sarbh also couldn’t convert his best performance by an actor nomination into a win. He was bested by Sherlock alum Martin Freeman, who earned the award for The Responder. Soon after the announcement, Jim took to Instagram and wrote, “No luck folks.”
— Agencies
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel will also be released ...
Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana
The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...
Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO
In addition to Altman's return, the company agrees in princi...
Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 39 metres through rubble for workers' rescue
Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...