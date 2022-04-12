Watch: Internet is going crazy for ‘I Am Violence’ video by KGF 2 star Yash and Niharika Nm

Chandigarh, April 12
We’ve all tried to open a sealed bottle with a bottle opener — with a tooth bite or pulling it with a steel bangle. These hacks are known to us, but let’s admit it, on most occasions, they do not work.
Now, here’s a video that will teach you another hack and guess who is giving the tutorial. It’s the popular Kannada actor, Yash.
Yes, you read it right. And that’s not all, the star plays with the popular dialogue ‘I am Violence’ from his upcoming film KGF as he teaches you how to channelize your anger.
Digital content creator Niharika Nm and Yash have collaborated for this hilarious video.
In the video, Niharika begins in style. She starts to narrate the popular ‘I AM VIOLENCE’ dialogue from the upcoming film KGF 2 and alongside tries to open a bottle lid with all her might. Hands, feet, kicks and the old-fashioned tooth bite, she tries it all. When she fails, she asks for another bottle. Here enters our hero, who completes the dialogue as he says ‘But Violence Likes Me’ and slides the bottle open with just a strike. So smooth!
Watch the viral video here:
View this post on Instagram
The dialogue that has taken the internet by storm goes like, “Violence..Violence..Violence!. I don’t like it. I Avoid..But…Violence likes me!” In the film, it is followed by a powerful action scene. How Yash emphasises the word ‘avoid’ in the dialogue is another point of craze among netizens.
Since its upload, the clip has over a million views and countless comments.
