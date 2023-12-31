 Viral moments of 2023: From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s wedding video to Raha’s first click : The Tribune India

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt surprised their fans this Christmas by making their first public appearance with their daughter Raha

The year 2023 was filled with viral sensations, breaking news, and spectacular events that left an indelible impression on the entertainment industry.



New Delhi, December 31

The year 2023 was filled with viral sensations, breaking news, and spectacular events that left an indelible impression on the entertainment industry.

Some viral moments made people laugh, while others perplexed internet users. Let's take a look at some viral moments from 2023.

Deepika Padukone’s ‘wow’ video

Ever the trendsetter, Deepika Padukone, was the face of the “Just looking like a wow” viral video craze.

Her endearing pranks and captivating appeal swept over social media, leaving a lasting impression that went beyond the internet. Even her spouse, Ranveer Singh, couldn't help but be drawn to her vivacious and playful side.

Shah Rukh Khan-Sunny Deol ‘Gadar 2’ reunion

The unprecedented box office success of “Gadar 2” created the conditions for an extravagant celebration that was attended by the elite in the industry.

The moment everyone had been waiting for finally arrived when Sunny Deol was embraced by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. Fans relished the moment as it was cemented with the subsequent stance for the paparazzi, which went viral on social media.

Vicky Kaushal grooves to ‘Obsessed’

Vicky Kaushal constantly shows off his heritage in style as a proud Punjabi guy. The attractive Bollywood stud Vicky's music library is amazing.

His dancing skills have won him hearts on several occasions. He uploaded a video of himself swaying to the tunes of Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma's ‘Obsessed’.

Kriti Sanon poses with Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun at National Awards ceremony

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon won a National Award for her performance in 'Mimi'. She joined the stage with Alia Bhatt at the 69th National Awards event in New Delhi.

The renowned award for Best Actor (Male) went to South star Allu Arjun, who was praised for his outstanding performance in ‘Pushpa - The Rise’. Arjun stood strong, nevertheless.

Symbolising the unification of talent across various film sectors, Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon's iconic “Pushpa” stance emerged as a focal point of the celebration.

Ranveer-Deepika's wedding video

Almost five years after they got married, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally shared their wedding video on the first episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 8’.

The actor couple appeared on the ‘Koffee’ sofa of the show hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar and revealed details about their marriage, the proposal, and more.

The B-Town couple also treated ‘Deepveer’ fans to a glimpse of their wedding.

The wedding video was captured by The Wedding Filmers, the same team who shot the wedding sequence in Deepika Padukone's ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’.

Ranbir, Alia reveal daughter Raha’s face to the world

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt surprised their fans this Christmas by making their first public appearance with their daughter Raha.

The celebrity couple, who had been protective of Raha, have now posed for photos with her.

Ranbir was seen carrying his little princess in his arms with Alia. Raha was dressed in a beautiful white frock and had two cute little ponytails.

SRK, Aishwarya and Abhishek groove to ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ at kids' annual day

The annual day function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai was attended by a who's who of Bollywood, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

SRK's youngest son AbRam, Abhishek Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya, Kareena's son Taimur and Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi performed at the function.

The video went viral on the internet, in which B-town stars are seen enjoying themselves, dancing together, and adding a filmy touch to the annual function.

