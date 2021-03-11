Viral pics: Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Blackpink's Lisa in one frame, Nick Jonas reacts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 7

Priyanka Chopra has created a buzz on the Internet with her latest selfie. In the photo are Hollywood star Anne Hathaway and K-pop sensation Blackpink’s Lisa with Priyanka Chopra. The three celebrities were attending a Bulgari event in Paris on Monday and their photos prove they had a blast together.

The trio was attending the launch of Bulgari’s new collection called Eden the Garden of Wonders.

Anne and Lisa were twinning in neon yellow ensembles with the former in Valentino and K-pop sensation chose Pinkong. The ‘Armageddon Time’ star opted for neon yellow shorts and button-up shirt-cape teamed with an opulent crystal necklace. She also sported chunky bangles and rings. Lisa, on the other hand, looked stunning in a skin-tight co-ord featuring a bandeau top and maxi skirt.

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a burnt orange sequin gown with plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with a serpent necklace from the brand.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram, the Quantico actress wrote, “And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!”

As soon Priyanka shared the photo, her husband Nick Jonas dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comment section.

There are many pictures and videos of the three divas doing the rounds on social media.

Fans are calling them ‘Queens of Hollywood, Bollywood and the K-pop’. A fan wrote, “Beautiful ladies”, another commented, “Ok so Anne, Pri and Lalisa in 1 frame!!!!!!!!!! I'm not dreaming, am I? OMG!!!!!”, “this is the cutest selfie i’ve ever seen”, wrote a third fan.

