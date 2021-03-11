Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

The cousins met for dinner and happily posed with their fans

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol pose with their young fans. Instagram/viralbhayani

Tribune We Desk

Chandigarh, May 6

Actors-cousins Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol met for a dinner on Thursday. They were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai where Bobby Deol was seen hugging and posing with street kids. Abhay Deol also joined Bobby to make their fans happy. They two posed patiently as the children ran towards them to hug them and get clicked.

Twinning in blue t-shirts over denims, both Bobby and Abhay were all smiles on being surrounded by the street kids. They were out for a dinner with the team of their film, Jungle Cry. The film also stars Emily Shah.

The video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram and in no time, fans flooded it with love for the Deols. Many social media users called them humble, some called them gentlemen and all were impressed by their kind gesture. A fan wrote, “The Deols are always so humble.” Appreciating Bobby Deol, a fan said, “That’s so sweet of him. First time seeing his excellent behaviour with normal people.” One user commented, “Donon bhai ek jaise hi hain....abhay and bobby deol.” A fan commented, “Ase hote h hero jo greebo ko pyaar dete h.” “That’s what we call gentlemen,” wrote another fan.

A person commented for Bobby Deol, “very humble of him. new respect for him after this.good job bobby.” Abhay Deol’s actions also won a new fan, who wrote, “Oh, God, this won the heart. The way Abhay put his hand on the girl's head out of love, respect, and care. Bro what are you both made of.”

Here's the adorable video:

Even Shabbir Boxwala, producer of the film, shared pictures from the dinner with Jungle Cry team on his Instagram stories. He wrote, “Light at the end of the tunnel. After waiting for two years due to Covid, our movie Jungle Cry is finally set to release. (clinking glasses emoji). Mini celebration to mark the promotions.” He tagged Bobby, Abhay, Emily Shah and few others in the post.

A screenshot of Shabbir Boxwala's Instagram stories.

The film is reportedly based on the inspiring true story of 12 underprivileged and orphan children from Kalinga Institute in Odisha. It follows their triumphant journey to the International Junior Rugby Tournament held in the UK in 2007.

Talking about Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol. Bobby, who took a break from the spotlight had a comeback in Race 3. He recently won critical acclaim for his performance in Aashram. The actor was last seen in Love Hostel and has Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Abhay Deol was last seen in Velle, which also featured Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol.

 

#abhay deol #bobby deol

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Bagga case: HC tells Haryana, Delhi to file written statement on factual position

2
Delhi

Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

3
Delhi

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications, wants Centre to be party to case

4
Punjab

Punjab police in dock over botched Delhi operation

5
Punjab

AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga

6
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

7
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

8
World

Pakistani man shoots dead 21-year-old sister for pursuing dancing and modelling as career

9
Punjab

Bagga case: Punjab moves High Court on 'detention', Haryana, Delhi told to respond

10
J & K

Hizbul's oldest surviving terrorist, Ashraf Molvi, killed along with two other terrorists in South Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married
Trending

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

Top News

Tajinder Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police produce BJP leader at Magistrate's residence at midnight

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications, wants Centre to be party to case

High Court adjourns hearing on BJP leader's case till Tuesda...

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...

5 dead, 11 injured as fire breaks out at building in Indore

7 killed as fire breaks out at Indore building

Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him ‘full marks on honesty’

Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him 'full marks on honesty'

CM Jai Ram calls on ailing former minister Sukh ram at Mandi hospital, provides govt chopper to airlift him to Delhi

Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him

On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...

Cities

View All

4 armed miscreants loot bank

4 armed miscreants loot bank

Man attacked, dies; wife also serious

A man who dreams his painting & paints his dream

Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur's one-point agenda: Development

Efficient drainage system top priority: Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Man drives car into Bhakra canal in Punjab’s Ropar

Mohali man drives SUV into Bhakra canal in Punjab’s Ropar

Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

Panjab University convocation: A day to remember for PhD scholars

5 DSPs, 8 SHOs among 26 cops shifted in Chandigarh

Swindler lands in Chandigarh Cyber Cell net

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

Tajinder Singh Bagga 'troublemaker', already faces several cases

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications, wants Centre to be party to case

Centre-Delhi Govt row referred to 5-judge Bench

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Kapurthala Jail Superintendent suspended over lemon fraud

Sewa kendras to stay open 7 days in Nawanshahr

Ropar-Phagwara four-lane highway: Officials told to send proposal to turn highway into green corridor

Deputy Commissioner dedicates libraries to students at 2 govt schools

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Woman smuggler held with heroin

Man booked for killing father-in-law

Sewerage connections of 5 illegal colonies snapped

3 held in Rs 40L robbery at oil trading firm

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Punjabi University holds conference on freedom movement

Punjabi University staff await salary

Patiala: Body of missing girl found in Bhakra Canal

Encroachments on 107.5 acres removed in Patiala district