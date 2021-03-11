Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Tribune We Desk

Chandigarh, May 6

Actors-cousins Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol met for a dinner on Thursday. They were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai where Bobby Deol was seen hugging and posing with street kids. Abhay Deol also joined Bobby to make their fans happy. They two posed patiently as the children ran towards them to hug them and get clicked.

Twinning in blue t-shirts over denims, both Bobby and Abhay were all smiles on being surrounded by the street kids. They were out for a dinner with the team of their film, Jungle Cry. The film also stars Emily Shah.

The video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram and in no time, fans flooded it with love for the Deols. Many social media users called them humble, some called them gentlemen and all were impressed by their kind gesture. A fan wrote, “The Deols are always so humble.” Appreciating Bobby Deol, a fan said, “That’s so sweet of him. First time seeing his excellent behaviour with normal people.” One user commented, “Donon bhai ek jaise hi hain....abhay and bobby deol.” A fan commented, “Ase hote h hero jo greebo ko pyaar dete h.” “That’s what we call gentlemen,” wrote another fan.

A person commented for Bobby Deol, “very humble of him. new respect for him after this.good job bobby.” Abhay Deol’s actions also won a new fan, who wrote, “Oh, God, this won the heart. The way Abhay put his hand on the girl's head out of love, respect, and care. Bro what are you both made of.”

Here's the adorable video:

Even Shabbir Boxwala, producer of the film, shared pictures from the dinner with Jungle Cry team on his Instagram stories. He wrote, “Light at the end of the tunnel. After waiting for two years due to Covid, our movie Jungle Cry is finally set to release. (clinking glasses emoji). Mini celebration to mark the promotions.” He tagged Bobby, Abhay, Emily Shah and few others in the post.

A screenshot of Shabbir Boxwala's Instagram stories.

The film is reportedly based on the inspiring true story of 12 underprivileged and orphan children from Kalinga Institute in Odisha. It follows their triumphant journey to the International Junior Rugby Tournament held in the UK in 2007.

Talking about Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol. Bobby, who took a break from the spotlight had a comeback in Race 3. He recently won critical acclaim for his performance in Aashram. The actor was last seen in Love Hostel and has Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Abhay Deol was last seen in Velle, which also featured Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol.

