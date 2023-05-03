Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

IANS
Mumbai, May 3
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose last film 'Pathaan' created wonder at the box-office, is back in the bay as he landed in Mumbai recently. While moving from the airport premises to his car, he was surrounded by a lot of people who wanted to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. As SRK waved to the crowd and moved ahead, wearing an all black attire with black t-shirt, black cargo pants and a black jacket, a fan tried to click a selfie with him.
Our King Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai. Now #Jawan promotion will be started 😍♥️ #ShahRukhKhan #Jawan pic.twitter.com/jMMEKtxr8f— RUPESH ₛₜₐₙ (@SRKianRupesh05) May 3, 2023
SRK pushed his fan's hand away and was not in a mood to get clicked for the selfie. SRK, who sported a clean shaven look rounded up with a pair of sunglasses exited the airport premises with his manager Pooja Dadlani.
The video has gone viral inciting polarising responses from the people on the Internet with some in support of SRK while others criticising his move. Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial 'Dunki' in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to commute death sentence of Balwant Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case
The Bench says the MHA's stand to defer the decision in the ...
SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan
Asks him to share the sealed cover with Delhi Police
India does not adhere to international parental child abduction protocols, says US report
The Department of State's 2023 annual report on IPCA that wa...
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 3 lawyers for appointment as Bombay High Court judges
Proposes the names of lawyers Shailesh Pramod Brahme, Firdos...
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Kupwara
The encounter takes place near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwar...