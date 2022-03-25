Viral video: Watch Ram Charan's wife Upasana enjoying RRR benefit show with fans

Hyderabad, March 25

The most-awaited big-ticket movie 'RRR' is finally out in the theatres, creating records and shattering some. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who watched the movie along with fans on Friday, was spotted enjoying the movie to the fullest.

Ram Charan, who essays Rama Raju in 'RRR' has watched the benefit show of the movie along with his fans at Bramaramba theatre in Hyderabad.

Ram Charan had also taken his wife, Upasana Konidela, to watch the movie at the theatre, along with the fans.

During the movie, Upasna turned into a fangirl of Charan, as she is spotted throwing the papers at the screen, as she enjoys the show. The visuals have gone viral on social media.

Check out this video that's going viral on the internet:

My excitement levels 🙌🙌🙌🙌

Thank u @ssk1122 & Pooja for pushing me to come.

Unbelievable experience. Thoroughly enjoyed myself. @ssrajamouli Garu crazzzzzzzzy adrenalin rush. What a movie. Unable to get over it. https://t.co/ZSJy22QG7y — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) March 25, 2022

Here's another view of the fun she had at the multiplex:

SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' also has Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, and others in significant roles.

Produced by DVV Danayya, the epic action drama has MM Keeravani's music.

IANS

