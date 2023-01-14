Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma are in holiday mode and it's all about beach, sand, good food

ANI
Mumbai, January 14
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never disappoint fans. Their holiday pictures always turn out to be couple goals.
The former India skipper set the tone for a perfect weekend as he posted a lovey-dovey picture with his wife Anushka at an undisclosed beach location on Saturday.
Taking to Instagram, Virat dropped the post of their beach vacation and captioned it with a heart emoji.
In the picture, Virat was shirtless, keeping the holiday vibes alive. Anushka wore a white beach dress and black shades. The couple was seen enjoying refreshments under the shade of a huge tree by the sea.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Fans never miss an opportunity to comment on their favourite player's post.
"King & Queen", a fan commented.
Another fan joked, "Why you upload a summer pic in this winter season sir?'' Virat and Anushka celebrated their daughter Vamika's second birthday on 11 January, 2023, at a beach location. It seems, Virat has shared the picture from that vacation.
Anushka has recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release.
In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'.
