Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shubman Gill spotted at FA Cup final in London

ANI
London, June 3
Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended FA Cup final along with young batter Shubman Gill on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.
Pictures from the match went viral on social media in which the trio is seen sitting in the stands.
All of them were dressed in comfy and casual attire.
Check out their pictures:
The FA Cup, or Football Association Challenge Cup, is an annual knockout football competition in men's domestic English football. It is the world's oldest national football competition, having begun in the 1871-72 season. The Football Association organises it.
Manchester City reached the final by blanking Sheffield United 3-0 while Manchester United stormed into the final by winning 7-6 against Brighton on penalties. After a Premier League win, Man City will be eyeing a treble by winning this title and the UEFA Champions League, where they will play Inter Milan in final later in June.
On the other hand, Man United will also aim to add their second trophy of the season after Carabao Cup.
Meanwhile, Kohli is gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.
The final between Australia and India is set to take place between June 7 and 11, with June 12 earmarked as the reserve day. In Test Cricket, Virat Kohli has scored 8416 runs in 183 innings.
Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.
