 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shubman Gill spotted at FA Cup final in London : The Tribune India

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shubman Gill spotted at FA Cup final in London

FA Cup is an annual knockout football competition in men's domestic English football

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shubman Gill spotted at FA Cup final in London

Shubman Gill, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the FA Cup final. ANI



ANI

London, June 3

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended FA Cup final along with young batter Shubman Gill on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Pictures from the match went viral on social media in which the trio is seen sitting in the stands.

All of them were dressed in comfy and casual attire.

Check out their pictures:

The FA Cup, or Football Association Challenge Cup, is an annual knockout football competition in men's domestic English football. It is the world's oldest national football competition, having begun in the 1871-72 season. The Football Association organises it.

Manchester City reached the final by blanking Sheffield United 3-0 while Manchester United stormed into the final by winning 7-6 against Brighton on penalties. After a Premier League win, Man City will be eyeing a treble by winning this title and the UEFA Champions League, where they will play Inter Milan in final later in June.

On the other hand, Man United will also aim to add their second trophy of the season after Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Kohli is gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

The final between Australia and India is set to take place between June 7 and 11, with June 12 earmarked as the reserve day. In Test Cricket, Virat Kohli has scored 8416 runs in 183 innings.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

#anushka sharma #shubman gill #virat kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Was under 'pressure' not to deliver Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict: Former Allahabad HC judge

2
Himachal

Vehicles choke Shimla after police suspend new traffic plan for a day

3
Punjab

Probe into Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interviews, cops’ role in helping Raj Jit, Inderjit delayed

4
Haryana

5 IAS, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

5
Nation

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states 'signal was given and taken off'; PM promises stringent action against guilty; death toll mounts to 288

6
Nation Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

7
Nation

Odisha train accident: Preliminary probe suggests Coromandel Express entered loop line instead of main line, hit goods train

8
Nation

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

9
Punjab

SGPC delegation meets HM Amit Shah

10
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Top News

‘Root cause of accident and people responsible for it have been identified’, Railway Minister on Odisha train tragedy

Cause of Odisha train crash identified, aim to restore normal services by Wednesday: Rail Minister

Said the issue is of electric point machine, a vital device ...

Odisha train accident: Teams working round the clock to restore tracks

Odisha train accident: Teams working round the clock to restore tracks

Work is on so that railway services on the main trunk line c...

IndiGo flight carrying Union Minister makes emergency landing at Guwahati airport

IndiGo flight carrying Union Minister makes emergency landing at Guwahati airport

The flight with Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on board exper...

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years

The passport given to Mehbooba is valid till May 31, 2033

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at Opposition leaders, calls them ‘ek thaali ke chhatte battee’

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at Opposition leaders, calls them ‘ek thaali ke chhatte battee’

This came days after several leaders gathered in Jalandhar t...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

Police raid Hoppers again, found liquor being served to teenagers

Addict injects himself with drug in public in Hoshiarpur, faints; video goes viral

Hoax bomb threat in Amritsar, 1 held

~500 hike for traditional courses

Rs 500 hike for traditional courses

Court tells MC to pay company Rs 6.78 crore

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

Zirakpur flyover head-on crash prone

Over 700 pedal to mark World Bicycle Day

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Four arrested for Rs 55 lakh robbery at gunpoint in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

Jewellery shop staffer fakes robbery, held

Three arrested for stabbing youth

Man assaulted at deaddiction centre, dies

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Finish all projects on time: Minister to MC

Canada to accept PTE Academic for student visas

Addict injects himself with drug in public, faints; video goes viral

Despite Rs 95 cr allocation, city road infra crumbling

Decks cleared for ~2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Decks cleared for Rs 2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

3 miscreants take away SUV from youth

BJP leader’s house theft case cracked

Bus rams into pillar near PAU

Make cycling part of daily routine, residents urged

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

BJP leaders inspect canal-based water supply project in city

People sensitised to benefits of cycling for good health

Woman tries to slip in phone to husband in court lockroom

UGC extends Khalsa College autonomous status by 10 years