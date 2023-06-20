 Virat Kohli charges whopping Rs 8.9 crore for each post on Instagram! His net worth is Rs 1050 crore: Report : The Tribune India

Virat Kohli charges whopping Rs 8.9 crore for each post on Instagram! His net worth is Rs 1050 crore: Report

Virat Kohli has 253 million followers on Instagram and 56.4 million on Twitter

Virat Kohli charges whopping Rs 8.9 crore for each post on Instagram! His net worth is Rs 1050 crore: Report

Virat Kohli is among the most followed sportstars. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 20

Cricket is the most prominent sport in India. Over the years, popularity of cricketers remains unrivalled in the country when compared to other sports personalities from various disciplines. However, one name that stands out above the rest is that of former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is also one of the most-followed sports celebrities of the world.

Kohli has 253 million followers on Instagram and 56.4 million on Twitter.

With such widespread recognition, Virat Kohli's net worth has skyrocketed, and the cricketer is now one of the world's wealthiest athletes. Kohli has a net worth of INR 1,050 crores, or $126 million, according to data given by StockGro, a Bengaluru-based company. The information was obtained from a variety of sources, including Forbes, MPL, DNA, and Startuptalky. The information was obtained from a variety of sources, including Forbes, MPL, DNA, and Startuptalky.

That is not it, this huge followers list on social media brings him equally big monetary gains.

According to Hopper HQ 2022 Instagram Rich List, the batsman charges 8.9 crore and 2.5 crore for each Instagram and Twitter post, respectively. Kohli is also the only Asian in the top 20 list.

Viral Kohli is rated as an 'A+' cricketer cateogry and has a Rs 7 crore contract with the BCCI. Furthermore, he earns 15 lakh each Test appearance, 6 lakh per ODI, and 3 million from a single T20 match. The right-handed batter also makes INR 15 crores every year from his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Apart from cricket, Virat has invested in a number of start-ups, including Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL, and Sports Convo. He works with around 18 brands and charges between Rs 7.50- Rs 10 crore every advertisement. He earns a massive Rs 175 crore every year from brand endorsements alone.

He also owns the Indian Super League club FC Goa, a tennis team, and a professional wrestling team.

In terms of personal assets, Kohli has a property in Mumbai worth 34 crore and another in Gurgaon worth 80 crore. The cricketer owns five ventures, including the One8 Commune restaurant, which opened in 2017, as well as the dining bar and restaurant 'Nueva,' which opened in 2017. He also owns the athleisure brand 'One8,' and he co-owned the premium apparel company 'Wrogn' in 2013. In 2016, he launched the 'Stepathlon' kids lifestyle brand.

#anushka sharma #Instagram #virat kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple

2
Trending

'Send them all to India': Pakistani students get disciplinary notice for celebrating Holi in university

3
Punjab

Punjab Assembly passes Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at removing governor as chancellor of state universities

4
Punjab

Bill to remove Governor as Chancellor of Punjab's universities likely

5
Haryana

No corporate keen on having liquor licence in Gurugram

6
Nation

This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed

7
Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM's yogshala in Jalandhar

8
Punjab

Release rural development fund in 10 days or Punjab will move Supreme Court, CM Bhagwant Mann tells Centre in state Assembly

9
Himachal

To regulate constructions, Himachal nod to 100-m special zone along 4-lane roads

10
Haryana

25 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside service termination order

Don't Miss

View All
Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

Top News

Punjab CM presents Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Assembly

Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple

SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali opposes the Bill

Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed to remove governor as chancellor of state universities tabled in Punjab Assembly

Punjab Assembly passes Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at removing governor as chancellor of state universities

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says if they cannot appoint V-C...

Central team to be deployed in UP, Bihar to aid them in public health response measures for heat-related illnesses

Central team to be deployed in UP, Bihar to aid them in public health response measures for heat-related illnesses

This was directed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya...

It will be opportunity to enrich depth, diversity of our partnership: PM Modi says as he leaves for US

PM Modi leaves for US, says 'together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges'

Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...

Negative word of mouth leads to collapse of Adipurush?

Did negative word of mouth lead to collapse of Adipurush?

Did Adipurush put BJP on a back foot, who is Manoj Muntashir...


Cities

View All

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

Knotty Affair: Dangling wires lend unkempt look to hotels & restaurants in Amritsar

Pathetic Parks: Indoor stadium threatens to ruin beauty of Sakatri Bagh parks in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

JEE-Advanced 2023: Self-study key to success for successful candidates

Strong winds, rain lash city

Strong winds, rain lash Chandigarh

51 of 170 banned travel firms on MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney's list from Mohali

Delhi BJP leader murder: 2 members of Nandu gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

28 immigration agents 'active' in Chandigarh, police to run background check on them

Chandigarh halts registration of diesel buses till Sept

Centre is trying to run Delhi govt by stealth: Kejriwal

Centre is trying to run Delhi govt by stealth: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal proposes Delhi cabinet meeting with L-G over spurt in crimes

Delhi government places order for 2,026 e-buses

How did Kejriwal get bungalow for which he is not eligible, BJP asks Delhi govt

Delhi BJP leader murder: 2 members of Nandu gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM's yogshala in Jalandhar

Kapurthala: SHO, ASI booked for letting off drug smuggler after accepting Rs 21 lakh bribe

Paddy sowing starts in Kapurthala

Activist who took on Amazon on state panel for disabilities

CM kicks off development works worth Rs 30 cr

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana civic body razes encroachments

Shots fired as diversion of irrigation water turns ugly

Segregate wet, dry waste, Ludhiana residents told

Man booked for selling property using fake power of attorney

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

Outfit protests, seeks one-third of panchayat land for Dalit families

Body found near Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop

Farmers stage protest over MSP