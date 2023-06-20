Virat Kohli charges whopping Rs 8.9 crore for each post on Instagram! His net worth is Rs 1050 crore: Report

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 20

Cricket is the most prominent sport in India. Over the years, popularity of cricketers remains unrivalled in the country when compared to other sports personalities from various disciplines. However, one name that stands out above the rest is that of former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is also one of the most-followed sports celebrities of the world.

Kohli has 253 million followers on Instagram and 56.4 million on Twitter.

With such widespread recognition, Virat Kohli's net worth has skyrocketed, and the cricketer is now one of the world's wealthiest athletes. Kohli has a net worth of INR 1,050 crores, or $126 million, according to data given by StockGro, a Bengaluru-based company. The information was obtained from a variety of sources, including Forbes, MPL, DNA, and Startuptalky. The information was obtained from a variety of sources, including Forbes, MPL, DNA, and Startuptalky.

That is not it, this huge followers list on social media brings him equally big monetary gains.

According to Hopper HQ 2022 Instagram Rich List, the batsman charges 8.9 crore and 2.5 crore for each Instagram and Twitter post, respectively. Kohli is also the only Asian in the top 20 list.

Viral Kohli is rated as an 'A+' cricketer cateogry and has a Rs 7 crore contract with the BCCI. Furthermore, he earns 15 lakh each Test appearance, 6 lakh per ODI, and 3 million from a single T20 match. The right-handed batter also makes INR 15 crores every year from his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Apart from cricket, Virat has invested in a number of start-ups, including Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL, and Sports Convo. He works with around 18 brands and charges between Rs 7.50- Rs 10 crore every advertisement. He earns a massive Rs 175 crore every year from brand endorsements alone.

He also owns the Indian Super League club FC Goa, a tennis team, and a professional wrestling team.

In terms of personal assets, Kohli has a property in Mumbai worth 34 crore and another in Gurgaon worth 80 crore. The cricketer owns five ventures, including the One8 Commune restaurant, which opened in 2017, as well as the dining bar and restaurant 'Nueva,' which opened in 2017. He also owns the athleisure brand 'One8,' and he co-owned the premium apparel company 'Wrogn' in 2013. In 2016, he launched the 'Stepathlon' kids lifestyle brand.

