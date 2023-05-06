Virat Kohli drops adorable picture with wife Anushka Sharma as they do Delhi darshan

ANI
Mumbai, May 6
Cricketer Virat Kohli makes the internet go crazy with an adorable picture post featuring his wife actress Anushka Sharma.
King Kohli and actress Anushka, the perfect couple knows how to set couple goals higher. On Friday, Virat took to his Instagram handle to drop another adorable picture with his wife.
In the picture, Virat can be seen in a black shirt folded to the elbow to bring a proper Delhi-wala-ladka vibe with a classic watch in his hand that goes around Anushka's waist, dressed in a beautiful orange colour dress. As she poses for the camera, Anushka looked gorgeous with open hair and a wide smile. Virat captioned the picture with two hearts with an infinity sign in between.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Netizens as usual went crazy for the picture. A user commented, "Welcome to Delhi, Queen".
He shared another picture with Anushka:
View this post on Instagram
The pair recently met French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain who wished luck to Virat for future tournaments and discussed Anushka's trip to France for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival where she will represent women in Cinema with Hollywood actress Kate Winslet.
The couple landed in Delhi for Virat's IPL match in the national capital. Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 6. Ahead of the match, Virat took some time off and went out with his wife, Anushka Sharma.
The 'Rab ne bana di Jodi' actor, on the other hand, will be seen in her brother Karnesh Sharma's produced film 'Chakda Xpress'. The actor has two more big Bollywood projects confirmed to release soon.
Kohli is currently engaged with his IPL schedule as he plays for the popular franchise 'Royal Challengers Bangalore'.
