Virat Kohli teases Shubman Gill with Spider-Man signature step: Watch

Chandigarh, June 23
Cricketer Shubman Gill, who has lent his voice for the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the Spirder-Man, is also being called the Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar.
With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse doing well on the Box Office, his voice-over for the characters is being appreciated by Spider-Man fans.
In a practice session recently, Virat was seen teasing Shubman with the Spider-Man signature step. The former Indian captain indeed shares a good rapport with Gill.
This hilarious moment was caught on camera and the two are now a part of a viral video on social media.
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has entered the Rs 50 crore club, with theatres increasing shows in its fourth week, according to a statement.
The film has earned Rs 50 crore GBO in three weeks in India and $500 million globally.
"Theatres have almost doubled the shows in its fourth week, with even IMAX and 4DX screens increasing their show count for the film," read the statement.
