Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann star in fairytale story, Chand Jalne Laga

IANS

Best known for his roles in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Begusarai among others, Vishal Aditya Singh is set to portray Dev in the upcoming fairytale romance drama Chand Jalne Laga, and said viewers will relate to the kind of love, pain and separation that has been captured in this show.

With the newest television pair, Vishal and Kanika Mann as Dev and Tara, respectively, whose story outlines the extraordinary journey of two childhood sweethearts, who once were each other’s sanctuary, but the cruel hand of fate pulls them apart.

As the age-old wisdom goes, ‘Love is the fire that kindles the heart,’ Chand Jalne Laga is that blazing fire, promising to be the most passionate love story of the year.

Talking about the same, Vishal says, “I’ve had the privilege of working with Colors and Swastik Productions earlier, and I’m excited to be working with them once again for Chand Jalne Laga.”

“After Bigg Boss 13, I was waiting to spearhead a love story. I think the patience paid off and I’m grateful for it. The viewers have showered an immense amount of love on all the characters I’ve essayed so far,” he says.

In the backdrop of a scenic vineyard, the love story begins with Dev and Tara, who are inseparable as kids. Dev has the unique gift of understanding horses and works as a stable boy for a wealthy zamindar family, and Tara is its caged princess, who fears nearly everything.

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, Chand Jalne Laga will premiere from October 23 on Colors.