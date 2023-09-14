Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' set for October 5 release on Netflix

PTI

Mumbai, September 14

Celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller film ‘Khufiya’ will make its debut on Netflix on October 5, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The streaming service shared the news in a post on microblogging site X along with a teaser video.

"Kuch raaz, raaz hi rahe to behtar hai. But not this one. Bringing you the most #Khufiya mission on October 5, only on Netflix," Netflix India posted.

Produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie will feature his frequent collaborator Tabu as well as actors Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon.

‘Khufiya’ is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel ‘Escape to Nowhere’ by Amar Bhushan. Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula have adapted the book for the screen.

The film presents the story of Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets, while she is grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover.

‘Khufiya’ is Tabu's second project with Netflix after the 2020 series ‘A Suitable Boy’, directed by Mira Nair. With Bhardwaj, the actor has worked in critically-acclaimed feature films ‘Maqbool’ and ‘Haider’.

