Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' set for October 5 release on Netflix

Mumbai, September 14
Celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller film ‘Khufiya’ will make its debut on Netflix on October 5, the streamer announced on Thursday.
The streaming service shared the news in a post on microblogging site X along with a teaser video.
"Kuch raaz, raaz hi rahe to behtar hai. But not this one. Bringing you the most #Khufiya mission on October 5, only on Netflix," Netflix India posted.
Kuch raaz, raaz hi rahe to behtar hai. But not this one 👀— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 14, 2023
Bringing you the most #Khufiya mission on October 5, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/86NDcLldfj
Produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie will feature his frequent collaborator Tabu as well as actors Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon.
‘Khufiya’ is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel ‘Escape to Nowhere’ by Amar Bhushan. Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula have adapted the book for the screen.
The film presents the story of Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets, while she is grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover.
‘Khufiya’ is Tabu's second project with Netflix after the 2020 series ‘A Suitable Boy’, directed by Mira Nair. With Bhardwaj, the actor has worked in critically-acclaimed feature films ‘Maqbool’ and ‘Haider’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi
Was speaking at an event in election-bound Madhya Pradesh wh...
Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties
Accuses PM of using a government function to abuse the Oppos...
'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence
The former cop later deletes his comment on the post
Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death
Allege the ailing girl was scolded by a professor
Fresh gunfight breaks out in Kashmir's Kokernag day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed; 2 militants trapped
Security forces have launched an aerial operation to take on...