Vishal Bhardwaj's short movie 'Fursat' starring Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi is out

Mumbai, February 3
Notable Indian director Vishal Bhardwaj shot a film on the I-phone for the first time. The short film 'Fursat' stars Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, Vishal announced the release of the short movie. Vishal posted the teaser of the film and captioned it, "Commissioned by Apple. A journey through time, a dire prediction, and love that hangs in the balance -- it's now or never for a young man obsessed with controlling the future."
During the lockdown, many directors across languages have experimented with shooting techniques using advanced technology. Some actor-directors shot themselves, being locked inside a room. Taking this opportunity further, the tech giants have been commissioning notable directors to shoot with smartphones. Vishal Bhardwaj is the latest to join the band.
Vishal, known for his aesthetic sensibility, has played with the theme of time travel in 'Fursat'. The musical has touches of typical Bollywood grandeur as well.
Punjabi actor Wamiqa Gabbi shot to nationwide fame with the Disney Plus Hotstar series 'Grahan' and the Netflix series 'Mai: A Mother's Rage." Ishaan Khatter has proved his acting mettle in the debut film, 'Beyond the Clouds', by Majid Majidi. He was last seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
