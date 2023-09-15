Vishal Dadlani returns as the judge of Indian Idol

Singing reality show Indian Idol has served as a launch pad for fresh voices and aspiring singers who want to make it big in the music industry. The new season will see ace composer and singer Vishal Dadlani reprising his role as a judge, alongside renowned singers Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu.

Ek Awaaz, Lakhon Ehsaas – this season’s campaign puts the spotlight on that one magical voice compelling you to experience a host of emotions. The new promo promises to bring audiences “music ka sabse bada tyohaar’.

Vishal says, “I’ve always said that Indian Idol is an ‘emotion’. Music is a universal language that transcends boundaries. This show has a unique way of bringing out the best talent from every corner of our incredible country.”