Vishal Sharma aka Insane Comic presents his own brand of humour from Himachal Pradesh for audiences to savour

Today India is witnessing a hilarious revolution — the rise of regional stand-up comedy and its marriage with the ever-popular Instagram. Gone are the days of the one language laugh-track, and in come new batches of laughter therapists with jokes that hit close to home with their local communities. Their secret weapon? Their mother tongues.

At the forefront of Himachali comedy is a man who rather modestly accredits ‘God’s plan’ for his fame — Vishal Sharma aka Insane Comic. The self-proclaimed trailblazer of ‘pahadi’ comedy rose to fame through the use of social media, particularly Instagram, and its easy-to- consume short punchy format. From hilarious sketches to witty observations on daily life in the heights of Himachal, Vishal has perfected bite-sized humour that fits such platforms.

Not easy at all

When asked why he decided to cater to the niche that is regional comedy, he said, “The main idea behind the use of ‘pahadi’ was to preserve our culture and language. Upcoming generations are losing their command over ‘pahadi’ because this language has lost popularity over the years.”

However, Vishal readily admitted stand-up wasn’t easy. “People think it’s a breeze, but making someone laugh is tough,” he described the challenge of crafting humour that genuinely connects.

Luckily, his family’s support has been unwavering. “They were a bit surprised at first, but once they saw the impact of my work, they were behind me all the way,” Vishal said.

Inspiration for his comedic genius? It all started with his father. “A man with a joke for every occasion,” Vishal revealed. But his comedic influences extend beyond the family. He cites giants of the Indian stand-up scene like Kapil Sharma, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Harsh Gujral as his idols. So what’s next for this rising star? “OTT platforms for sure. I already do some acting in my videos, so I hope to find good roles in the future.”

Any message to his growing audience? “Just be real, honest to yourself and keep working hard.” With his infectious humour and dedication to roots, Vishal Sharma is a prime example of how regional comedy is taking India by storm.

