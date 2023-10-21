Vivek Agnihotri announces his new project 'Parva' inspired from Mahabharata

ANI
Mumbai, October 21
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday unveiled his next feature, 'Parva,' which is based on the book of the same name.
"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Is Mahabharat HISTORY or MYTHOLOGY? We, at @i_ambuddha are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr SL Bhyrappa's 'modern classic': PARVA - AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA. There is a reason why PARVA is called 'Masterpiece of masterpieces'," he wrote on X.
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT:— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 21, 2023
Is Mahabharat HISTORY or MYTHOLOGY?
We, at @i_ambuddha are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’:
PARVA - AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA.
There is a reason why PARVA is called ‘Masterpiece of masterpieces’.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/BiRyClhT5c
The film will be a three-part franchise.
Announcing his next project, Agnihotri expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. "We, at I am Buddha Production are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa's 'modern classic'," he said in a statement.
Actor and producer of the film, Pallavi Joshi, said it is a great honour to be sitting next to living legend, S. L. Bhyrappa.
"I never dreamt of this day, and happy as I am to be making 'Parva' into a film. I want to understand the mammoth responsibility that we have on our shoulders. It is not easy handling a subject like Parva, handling the vision of the author. Do you know a trip of self-exploration to our films? Parva is a film that will be made in 3 parts, but will also be making this film in two languages, Kannada and English. It is great to have our friend, Prakash Belawadi as co-writer for our project." 'Parva' will be based on S. L. Bhyrappa's Kannada-language novel of the same name.
It is a retelling of the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata told through the main characters' personal perspectives.
