 Vivek Agnihotri is getting ready to shoot The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri is getting ready to shoot The Vaccine War

The movie is touted to be a tribute to the support and dedication of medical fraternity

Vivek Agnihotri shares pictures from the preparation of the shoot. Instagram/vivekagnihotri



Mumbai, December 10

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, whose film 'The Kashmir Files' performed well at the box-office this year, is all set to roll the cameras for his next film which is based on the Covid-19 vaccine programme in India, and the conspiracies and challenges associated with it.

The drive happens to be the largest vaccination programme in the world. The film is titled 'The Vaccine War'.

On Saturday, the director took to his social media to inform his fans that he is ready to start shooting for the film. Taking to his Twitter handle, the director wrote: "Getting ready to shoot. #TheVaccineWar #Research". He also shared a picture in the same tweet in which he can be seen with his team.

Check it out:

'The Vaccine War' is touted to be a tribute to the endless support and dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists. As this subject is very crucial, especially in the post-pandemic era, it took Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri almost a year to research the subject and present the facts.

The story of the film is written on 3200 pages and 82 people worked on the story day and night. For conducting the research, the team met the real scientist and people who developed the vaccine. The film will show the pressure that the Indian scientists faced from foreign countries.

'The Vaccine War' is scheduled to release on August 15, 2023, on the occasion of the India's Independence day. The film, produced by Pallavi Joshi, will be released in more than 10 languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali.

IANS

#vivek agnihotri

