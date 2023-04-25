Vivian Dsena joins the cast of Udaariyaan

Actor Vivian Dsena who was last seen in Sirf Tum last year, has been roped in to play an important character in Udaariyaan. The show is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, and features Twinkle Arora and Hitesh Bharadwaj as the lead couple.

A grand entry has been planned for Vivian. Initially, he will be doing a cameo for three months. The decision to extend his role will depend on the audience’s response.

Ravi Dubey took to social media to announce the news. “Was on a sabbatical from social media but had to come back to welcome my brother #viviandsena to our show #udaariyaan. Presenting Vivian Dsena as Sartaj. Full power,” he posted along with the promo of the show.