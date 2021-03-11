Vivian Dsena opens up on his role in Sirf Tum

The show Sirf Tum - Ek Anokhi Prem Kahani will now air on Voot, starting today. Starring Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh as the main leads, the show follows the complicated love story of Suhani (Eisha) and Ranveer (Vivian). The show promises to offer its audience a roller-coaster ride as it highlights the nuances of an engaging love story. While Ranveer is a very intriguing character with many shades to him, Suhani is your girl-next-door with a striking aura and strong personality.
Vivian says, “Simply fresh and enthusiastic, this is how I feel coming on the floor again after the leap. Ranveer’s character progression and new shade is what I have always had in mind after the heartbreak. I have been getting a lot of compliments on my new look and performance. They say hard work pays off and I am so grateful to my fans, who have been like a strong pillar. My team informs me daily about their feedback and how they have been reacting from the first scene till date.”
