Vivian Dsena talks about his experience working on Udaariyan and more

How would you sum up your experience working on Udaariyan?

I think it was a fantastic experience working in Udaariyaan, especially with Dreamiyata Production House, my co-actress, and the entire cast and crew. The ambience was filled with positive vibes, and the team became like family. My character, Sartaj, is definitely quite different from my previous role, so I went in with an open mind, ready to adapt myself to the new role.

What are the similarities you have noticed between yourself and your character, Sartaj?

I think we both have the same sense of humour, and we both love being sarcastic. However, I would love to adopt Sartaj’s calmness.

How would you define your working equation with Twinkle?

She is an incredibly talented actor. She is keen to learn and evolve, which I think is a great quality. I am sure she will have a bright future as an actress.

What are your thoughts on Chandigarh?

Awesome! It is a lovely city, and I have loved the vibe of it. The people are genuinely kind and warm. I had been to a few dhabas, and I loved the food there. Unfortunately, due to my hectic shooting schedule, I couldn’t explore much of it, but I’ll be going back soon.

How did you feel being away from your family?

I have missed them a lot; they were always on the phone with me whenever I was free of work.

How do you find Ravi and Sargun as producers?

They are fantastic producers and will indeed go a long way in the industry. I wish them all the very best, and I would like to thank them for giving me Sartaj.

What kind of roles are you looking at now?

I will always keep looking for roles I haven’t portrayed or explored yet. I am keen on trying new things and have a diverse portfolio of characters I’ve played.

Post-Covid, TV shows are facing many challenges. What do you think is going wrong?

In my opinion, the makers of shows have taken Covid as an excuse to cut production costs, which eventually led to only having newcomers as part of the cast. When a seasoned actor is on board, he carries a certain aura and credibility that not everybody has, and this really appeals to the audience.