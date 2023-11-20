Neha Saini

Karisma Kapoor has undeniable set a benchmark in fashion with her chic, no fuss style. Whether it’s her comfy oversized tees or basic monotone kurtas, this Kapoor knows how to step out in style. That aside, she has also been a favourite showstopper for fashion industry’s biggest designers, walking the ramp for the biggest of names. Recently, she stunned in her glamorous and chic Anita Dongre golden dress at the famous Sonam Kapoor party to host David Beckham.

The creative streak He doesn’t design clothes, he sculpts them. Using experimental textiles and engineering in couture, designer Amit Aggarwal has created a niche for himself in not just Indian but global fashion market. The designer was in Amritsar for FICCI FLO Amritsar chapter’s Glitterati 5.0, and shared how his soul was always into making clothes. “I come from a family of mathematicians and scientists, but I knew from early on that my soul was into creating clothes. I lived through every challenge and didn’t give up,” he said.

Karisma at the Golden Temple

“I just love fashion, I believe it has the power to tell stories. I have always been vocal for local and I love to buy homegrown, independent small brands, to work with designers who are changing the fashion game one step at a time. I feel there is so much talent in our country, with our rich handlooms and the craftsmanship, so my wardrobe is full of clothes by local designers,” she shared.

Karisma was the showstopper for Amit Aggarwal at the FICCI FLO Amritsar’s fashion event Gliterrati 5.0. The event was in support for Indian weavers, and celebrated the Chanderi handloom, which has stood the test of time. “I love wearing Chanderi sarees. I believe women have to power to empower so many businesses through collective efforts like these,” Karisma said.

No fuss

Calling her Amritsar visit extra-special, Karisma said every time she was there, she made sure to tick one thing off her bucket list. “The first thing I do whenever I am in Amritsar is to visit the Golden Temple. This time I also enjoyed Amritsari street food. The next time, I plan to go to Attari border,” she said.

Of course, Kapoor khandaan’s love for food is no secret! So, Karisma too loves eating, “And believe me, I eat everything, there are no going-on-a-diet or just salads fuss with me. I just believe in living a very balanced life,” she attempted to make us believe.

She added, “I just laid my hands on the amazing Amritsari kulcha and I couldn’t resist.” She also shared how she used to steal mangoes from her grandfather Raj Kapoor’s refrigerator as a kid!

Pick and choose

Workwise, it has been a good year for her as her web series Brown became the only Indian show to be shortlisted for Berlinale Series Market Selects of the 2023. The neo noir thriller has Karisma in a role that she described as out-of-her comfort zone. “I am really excited about this one. Then there is also the fact that now when scripts come to me, I think hard about what I can do to give my audience something new. With three decades in the business of films, I have been really lucky to be offered roles that were diverse and challenging. So, now I take my time, and pick and choose the scripts.” She also enjoys the long breaks in between. “I have really come to love the balance in life, enjoying being home with kids.”

She is also shot for a new film Murder Mubarak with Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Verma, which will release early next year.