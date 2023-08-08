Vrushab Khadtale is playing Nandu in Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. He talks about his character and more

When you hear the title Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, what thoughts come to your mind?

The title itself is strong enough to grab attention. It builds curiosity for the viewers.

What is your character in the show?

My character, Nandu, is a positive, high-energy, high-voltage guy who loves everyone and wants his family to be united. He has a fun bond with his brother, Shiv.

How much do you personally relate to your character?

Nandu believes in looking at the positives in life rather than the negatives, and so do I. Also, I am very spiritual as a person and so is my character.

How was the experience of working with LSD studios?

It’s a great working environment.

Are there any interesting incidents from the sets that you would like to share?

With co-actors like Arjun and Nikki, every day is a new day. There are many fun incidents. We bonded really well, be it playing antakshari, making reels, or just being ourselves and cracking jokes.