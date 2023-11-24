Wagle Ki Duniya gets a new character

IANS

Sumeet Raghavan opened up on the introduction of a new character named Karen in Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, and said that his arrival has brought a fun and interesting twist to the show.

Wagle Ki Duniya delves into the lives of a middle-class family, narrating the daily challenges they face. In recent episodes, the Wagle family was taken aback when their new house guest, a foreign student named Karen (played by Zain Nabil) turned out to be a boy instead of a girl.

As the family learns about Karen in upcoming episodes, they discover his unique approach to life and Indian culture. This causes a stir in the Wagle house, with Atharva (Sheehan Kapahi) facing a dilemma as Karen’s unconventional ideas clash with the traditional study-only approach for exams.

Meanwhile, Vivan (Namit Shah) experiences jealousy as Karen forms a genuine connection with Sakhi (Chinmayee Salvi). As the Wagle household engages further with Karen, witnessing how this foreign student will turn their lives upside down will be intriguing.

Talking about the same, Sumeet said, “Karen’s arrival has introduced a fun and interesting twist to the show. As the typical father, Rajesh is completely taken aback by Karen’s closeness with Sakhi.”

“Karen thinks very differently than the Wagles, forcing the family to confront a shift in perspective from their standard beliefs. The upcoming episodes will bring fresh turns to the storyline, and it will be fascinating to see how the audience reacts to Karen and his antics,” he added.