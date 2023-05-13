 Wamiqa Gabbi feels blessed to work in 'Modern Love Chennai' : The Tribune India

Wamiqa Gabbi feels blessed to work in 'Modern Love Chennai'

Wamiqa was also a part of 'Modern Love Mumbai'

Wamiqa Gabbi feels blessed to work in 'Modern Love Chennai'

Wamiqa Gabbi shares her experience of working in 'Modern Love Chennai'. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, May 13

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who is basking in the success of 'Jubilee', will be next seen in 'Modern Love Chennai'.

Interestingly, she was also a part of 'Modern Love: Mumbai'.

Excited about the project, Wamiqa said, "I truly feel blessed that early in my career I have been able to work with such exciting directors. When Kumararaja sir called me, I just knew I wanted to be a part of his world and his expression of love. This franchise has made waves across the globe with incredible cast like Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Julia Garner and to be a part of such a franchise for Mumbai and Chennai edition is super exciting."

Wamiqa added, "The show has more importantly given me a chance to work with two incredible directors- Vishal Bhardwaj in the Hindi edition and now the legendary Thiagarajan Kumararaja in the Tamil one."

Here's the trailer of 'Modern Love Chennai':

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

'Modern Love Chennai' brings together six brilliant creators of Indian cinema--Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher and Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from May 18. 

#Modern Love Chennai #Wamiqa Gabbi

