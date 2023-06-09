 Wamiqa Gabbi is happy to fit into her old clothes, talks about her weight loss journey 'Jubilee' : The Tribune India

Wamiqa Gabbi is happy to fit into her old clothes, talks about her weight loss journey 'Jubilee'

Wamiqa plays the role of Niloufer Qureshi, a yesteryear actress in 'Jubilee'

Wamiqa Gabbi is happy to fit into her old clothes, talks about her weight loss journey 'Jubilee'

Wamiqa Gabbi. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, June 9

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who had to gain extra kilos for her role in 'Jubilee', is working hard on her fitness.

"Going on a weight-loss journey was, of course, a conscious decision and the focus was on being fit. For 'Jubilee', I had to put on some amount to look the part since the series is set in the 40s and 50s and people then had a certain body type. My only concern was I didn't want to starve, but I have an excellent and talented fitness team who made sure I didn't but had some good food. It feels good to fit into my old clothes," Wamiqa shared.

Here's her latest picture:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Wamiqa plays the role of Niloufer Qureshi, a yesteryear actress in 'Jubilee'. The show also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Vikramaditya Motwane has created the hit show.

Wamiqa was also recently seen in 'Modern Love Chennai'.

Speaking about the project, Wamiqa had earlier said, "I truly feel blessed that early in my career been able to work with such exciting directors ! When Kumararaja sir called me I just knew I wanted to be a part of his world and his expression of love ! This franchise has made waves across the globe with incredible cast like Anna Hathaway, Dev Patel, Julia Garner and to be a part of such a franchise for Mumbai and Chennai edition is super exciting ! The show has more importantly given me a chance to work with two incredible directors- Vishal Bhardwaj in the Hindi edition and now the legendary Thiagarajan Kumararaja in the Tamil one."

'Modern Love Chennai' brings together six brilliant creators of Indian cinema--Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher and Thiagarajan Kumararaja. 

#Jubilee #Wamiqa Gabbi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Filed false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan: Minor wrestler's father

2
Nation

House of horror: Chopped, roasted body parts found in Mumbai suburb flat where man killed his live-in partner

3
Punjab

Sukhbir Badal appeals to leaders who left SAD to rejoin, says he is ready to apologise if he was at fault

4
Chandigarh

Former Rashtriya Rifles chief Lt Gen BS Randhawa passes away

5
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

6
Haryana

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

7
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

8
Nation

Hope for 700 Indian students facing deportation as Canadian parliamentary panel steps in

9
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to reports of getting 'touchy' with Taylor Swift

10
Nation

'Not good for ties': India on Indira killing float in Canada

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad

3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad

Many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the...

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

The indictment enmeshes the Justice Department in the most p...

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

There have been signs of differences between the party and i...

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

Her claims come in the backdrop of a war of words between Ma...

Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur

Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur

A vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Binda...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

Family holds protest over 2-yr-old’s death in hospital

Amritsar Central Jail gets new phone call blocking system

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

Amritsar: Poor returns, veggie growers seek MSP

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Union Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Union Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth Rs 669 cr by Oct-end

Chandigarh : 10 heritage items sold for Rs 79.16 lakh in US

Civic body begins cleaning of drains, road gullies in Mohali

Stone of works in Sarangpur laid

Youth stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Nand Nagri, video goes viral

Youth stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Nand Nagri, video goes viral

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

No offence of hate speech made out against wrestlers: Delhi Police tell court

Panel soon for maintaining green belts

Student kidnapped, thrashed by extortionists

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

One arrested with 500 grams of opium

Chabbewal defends Bajwa amid row over ‘anti-Dalit’ remarks on Ugoke

Four held with 1.5-kg heroin, drug money

Explosion near court complex, 1 injured; cops rule out foul play

Explosion near court complex, 1 injured; cops rule out foul play

Rs 3,394-cr water supply project back on track

Committee directs authorities to complete work by March 31

Ludhiana: Centre’s MSP hike a joke, says BKU

Vidhan Sabha panel finds disprepencies in working of CETPs

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers’ protest continues for second day

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers' protest continues for second day

‘Disgruntled’ leaders to skip rally to mark BJP’s 9 years at Centre

Pbi varsity faculty member inducted into NAAC panel

300 youths appear for interview in job fair

Union protests in front of powercom office