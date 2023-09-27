Wamiqa Gabbi takes inspiration from Phoebe Waller Bridge for her role in Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley

Wamiqa Gabbi is all set to dazzle the audience with her upcoming series Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley.
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this whodunnit murder mystery showcases a unique connection to the popular series, Fleabag.
Wamiqa’s character, Charlie Chopra, shares a distinctive trait with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s iconic character in Fleabag by breaking the fourth wall, establishing a direct connection with the audience.
Fleabag, which gained immense popularity for its groundbreaking approach, featured Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character frequently breaking the fourth wall. This technique allowed the character to connect with viewers on a personal level, especially during awkward and realistic situations, bridging the gap between the reel and real worlds. Inspired by this revolutionary style, Wamiqa has incorporated a similar approach in her portrayal of Charlie Chopra.
