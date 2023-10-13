Wamiqa Gabbi talks about her role in Khufiya

Khufiya, Vishal Bharadwaj’s latest release on Netflix, boasts of a talented cast and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the role of Charu, an unassuming wife. Describing her character, Wamiqa says, “Being part of Khufiya is a dream come true. It is all the more special because this was the first project where I collaborated with Vishal sir and it’s been the start of a wonderful journey. The film explores the concept of masks, leading to an intense clash of identities. Playing Charu was a joy because she is a well-crafted character. Charu, at her core, is a simple girl seeking a perfect family life. Her roles as a mother, wife and daughter-in-law have been highlighted well. To prepare for the role, I observed my mother and sister to capture Charu’s mannerisms. Ali (Fazal) and I held extensive discussions about our on-screen relationship. Becoming Charu involved not only script interpretation, but also embodying her through clothing, hairstyle, and music, making her a truly captivating character.”