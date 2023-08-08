Wamiqa Gabbi to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Atlee's next production

IANS

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who surprised everyone with her acting prowess in Jubilee, will be seen in filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming Hindi production, which also stars Varun Dhawan. The yet-untitled film, which has been generating immense buzz across social media platforms, is popularly referred to as #VD18 and is slated for release on May 31, 2024.

Wamiqa said: “I am thrilled to be a part of this project. The opportunity to work alongside Varun and Keerthy Suresh is definitely something I’m looking forward to. I have been waiting to do a full commercial Hindi project and this is just it.” Having proved her mettle in the industry with some remarkable performances in Grahan, Mai and recently released Jubilee, Wamiqa is all geared up about this project.

#Social Media #Varun Dhawan