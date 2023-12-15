Wamiqa Gabbi, Varun Dhawan start shooting for 'VD 18'

ANI
Mumbai, December 15
This year's December will remain extremely special for actor Wamiqa Gabbi as she has started shooting for her crucial project, which also stars Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.
The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani.
Excited about the project, Wamiqa said in a statement: "Being a part of 'VD18' is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir's visionary direction is a creative journey I'm eager to explore. I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year that plunged things to new beginnings. And to end the year by being on sets now for my next is truly the perfect curtain call for the year. Moments like these remind me why I love what I do, and I can't wait for audiences to witness the magic we are creating on screen."
The makers have not officially any details regarding the project yet.
Wamiqa was last seen in the series 'Charlie Chopra' and 'Jubilee'.
