Wamiqa took inspiration from Phoebe Waller Bridge for ‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valey'

Mumbai, September 25
Actress Wamiqa Gabbi's character, Charlie Chopra in the series ‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley', shares a distinctive trait with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's iconic character in 'Fleabag'.
'Fleabag', which gained immense popularity for its groundbreaking approach, featured Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character frequently breaking the fourth wall. This technique allowed the character to connect with viewers on a personal level, especially during awkward and realistic situations, bridging the gap between the reel and real worlds.
In 'Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley', Wamiqa's character engages in candid and direct conversations with the camera, effectively communicating with the audience on a one-on-one basis.
Check out the teaser of the show:
View this post on Instagram
The actress said: "In our series, my character breaks the fourth wall to create an atmospheric connection with the audiences directly. It's a creative process and idea to have Charlie as a character to pamper the viewers involved in her expedition to solve the murder mystery. That I feel was very intriguing as a process to do."
Wamiqa said: “The last time I do remember seeing and being greatly inspired where a similar approach was used but in a different genre was Fleabag where Pheobe's character would stare into the camera to connect with the audiences during awkward situations. I did use this as a reference point for myself”.
Directed by the maverick filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, the series is a whodunnit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA; says would lead a separate front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Said the BJP state leadership has been defaming late CN Anna...
Asian Games: India clinch gold as sensational Titas blows away Sri Lanka in women’s cricket final
India defeat Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
Canada Speaker apologises for felicitating former Nazi as ‘war hero’
The felicitation took place in Canadian Parliament in the pr...
Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case
The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter bas...