Want to do a Punjabi film, says model-turned-actress Tanya Hope

Tell us something about your background.

I am from Bengaluru and have a degree in international relations from London.

How did you get into acting?

After Miss India contest, I went for an audition and got the role; so I have been acting ever since. I didn’t plan my career. With the beauty pageant, things started falling into place.

What was your first project as an actor?

I went for the audition of Telugu film Appatlo Okadundevadu and got it. That was my first project as an actor.

You’ve worked in different regional languages. Was it difficult getting command of the language?

Not exactly. Because I lived in Bengaluru, I was exposed to Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. And then I kept practicing. By the time the movie got over, I started speaking the language fluently.

Any new language that you want to try your hands on?

I want to do a Punjabi film. It will be a challenge to learn a new language. I look for that in my career, these kinds of challenges. That’s what makes it so interesting and fun.

Tell us about your upcoming music video Blue Naina. What’s so special about the song?

When I heard the song, I just loved it. It’s so catchy and to be honest, I’ve always wanted to do a song to showcase my dancing skills. Music is such a huge part of my life; I’m literally always listening to music!

How was the shooting experience?

We shot this song in Bengaluru and the experience was amazing. The singers—Tejas Agarwal and Kenisha Francis—bring so much life to the track.

How important is music in your life?

Every time I feel down, I just put on some music and it lifts my mood immediately.

What’s your take on reality TV shows? If given a chance, would you take part in Bigg Boss?

I have no intention, but never say never. As an actor, one gets a wide variety of opportunities to choose from. Every show or a film has an audience. Thanks to OTT, audiences are exposed to a variety of content.