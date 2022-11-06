‘Want to shift to Mumbai soon,’ Isha Malviya on career path

Isha Malviya made her small-screen debut with Udaariyaan. After the TV show took a leap, she went missing for a month, but now she is back. She earlier played Jasmin and now she will return as Jasmin’s daughter.
The actress, who is shooting in Chandigarh for the show, is originally from Bhopal. Isha wishes to shift to Mumbai soon. “The industry is in Mumbai and it makes sense for me to shift my base there at some point. I haven’t got a chance to connect with anyone because I am away. I’m sure I will get more opportunities and meet more people in Mumbai,” says the 19-year-old. She had started her career with a negative role and thought that people would call her a telly vamp. “But nothing like that happened. I like such roles as thay give you more scope to perform,” explains Isha.
